Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TGGP's avatar
TGGP
13h

It doesn't look like you link to the quoted August 14th post, which is at https://dynomight.net/futarchy-market/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
Dmitrii Zelenskii's avatar
Dmitrii Zelenskii
10h

I still suggest you rename your idea, but otherwise, smart :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture