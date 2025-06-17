Overcoming Bias

Trevor Blackwell
6h

Sometimes decision markets show a different causal relationship than the one you'd like to know.

For example, consider a decision market with 2 stocks that track Tesla stock in 6 months, conditional on Elon being or not being CEO. A futarchist suggests that the board should decide whether to replace the CEO based on which price is higher.

But the board's CEO decision isn't the only causal factor affecting both Tesla stock and the CEOship. Suppose the market knows that there's a risk of a war with China that will cause Tesla stock to tank and Elon to leave to go build drones. That would reduce the expected price of Tesla stock conditional on him not being CEO and increase the price conditional on him being CEO, but that price differential doesn't reflect the cause that the board is in control of: firing him.

Individual market participants might be able to articulate which causes they're considering when pricing bets, but all the possible causes get combined together to drive the market price.

Daniel Melgar
8h

You make a compelling case. Great post.

