At SciFoo Camp last weekend, famed quantum gravitist Lee Smolin mentioned that he’d noticed a correlation between these beliefs:

Many worlds for quantum mechanics, Anthropic arguments in physics, and Conscious computer-based AIs could be built.

This correlation seems intuitively right, but puzzling. Any explanation for why it exists other than the obvious, that some people tend to be right about everything?

Added: Lee and most who came to the particular SciFoo session where he made this observation disagree with these beliefs, yet were creative sharp physicists, hackers, sociologists, etc.