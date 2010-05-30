In 2003, Bush had the US govt start to pay for drugs for seniors. This induced seniors to use lots more drugs, but they were not any healthier.

We find that gaining prescription drug insurance through Medicare Part D was associated with an 63% increase in the number of annual prescriptions, but that obtaining prescription drug insurance is not significantly related to use of other health care services or health, as measured by functional status and self-reported health. Among those in poorer health, we find that gaining prescription drug insurance was associated with a 56% increase in the number of annual prescriptions, and is not significantly related to health. (more)