At the SETI conference last week I was surprised to hear NASA’s Chris McKay suggest we look for dinosaur relics on the moon. Dinos went suddenly extinct about 65M years ago, and the dino fossil record seems spotty enough that we could have missed a lineage that went from possum to human sized brains in the ~10M year period it took mammals. We could also have missed relics of a stone-tool phase that lasted only .2M years. But a dino lander left on the moon should stay visible a very long time.

Humans have apparently already dug up a substantial fraction of the richest near-surface Earth metal deposits. So a dino civilization that went much beyond our metal usage would have left a signature in reduced rich metal deposits. And since the metal doesn’t actually disappear, they would also have left "strange" metal-junkyard deposits. If modest efforts by geologists could exclude this possibility, that seems well worth the effort.

It would be very big and bad news to hear that metal-using dinos suddenly went extinct just when the other dinos did, and immediately after becoming big metal users. If so, either dinos destroyed themselves with far more power than we humans can now muster, or powerful aliens exterminated them.

From McKay’s 1996 paper "Time for intelligence on other planets":