Woolery
10h

For people who are interested in painstaking, objective analysis of UFO sightings, I recommend reading the specific sighting posts on metabunk.com.

The evidence in favor of UFOs being mistaken identifications, optical illusions, misperceptions and other mundane phenomena is unfortunately very high.

As much as sightings captivate our imagination, there is little reason to believe they represent something otherworldly.

1 reply
Berder
10h

https://xkcd.com/1235/ is the final word on this. Since the general population started carrying smartphones around, any conclusive evidence of UFOs that could be caught on video would be caught on video. And it has not been. Thus it does not exist.

8 replies by Robin Hanson and others
20 more comments...

No posts

