Back in 2008 Eliezer Yudkowsky blogged here with me, and over several months we debated his concept of “AI foom.” In 2011 we debated the subject in person. Yudkowsky’s research institute has now put those blog posts and a transcript of that debate together in a free book: The Hanson-Yudkowsky AI-Foom Debate.

Added 6Sept: Bryan Caplan weighs in.