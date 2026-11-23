In my usual summaries of cultural drift, I describe key parameters that have been going bad in the last few centuries re the evolution of cultures. Here I mention 3:

A few centuries ago… the world had 100Ks of peasant cultures, most facing frequent wars, pandemics, and famines, in an economy that took a millennia to double. But then we merged peasants into a hundred or so national cultures, and then those into just a few world cultures, all of which got so rich, healthy and peaceful that they almost never die. Also, the world economy now doubles every twenty years, fifty times faster than before. So now we are likely in trouble. Every cultural feature has a min scale at which it can vary; below that scale, people have to do it the same. We are doing fine re features that can vary at small scales, but in trouble re features that set game-theoretic equilibria, and so can only vary at large scales. (more)

The other param I usually mention is the fluctuation rate. While centuries ago peasant cultures were quite conservative, trying not to change, we moderns give our highest status to cultural activists who successfully cause big changes to culture. Alas such changes do not usually much promote adaption.

However there are other relevant parameters. The recent cut in global variety is due to many features of culture moving up to larger scales, some to near global scales. But, as many cultural features remain set at smaller scales, like corporate cultures set at firm scales, fewer cultural features are being set at these largest scales. And thus the scope of cultures at our largest scales is declining. Cultural scope is another key parameter.

In addition, while the structure of most practices of ancient peasants were set by their culture, and hard to change, in the modern world we allow and even expect great change and variation in most tech and business practices. This limits the scope of modern cultures even more. And cultural drift in a culture of smaller scope is drift in a lower-dimensional space, and so probably less severe.

This suggests another at least partial fix to cultural drift: further cut cultural scope, i.e., how many aspects of our behavior are set by culture, and so hard to vary locally.

One way to cut the scope of culture would be to rely less on prestige in key social institutions like medicine, law, academia, etc. I’ve made many proposals along these lines, which could greatly improve such areas of life. Alas, our world is far more tolerant of innovations in physical arrangements, relative to social arrangements.

This has been a key fact of my life. I started out in physics and computer science, where I noticed that the world eagerly sought even minor innovations. Which were hard to find, as so many sought them. Then when I got into social science I noticed that it seemed far easier to innovate there. I figured I must be especially good at this, but didn’t realize that it is easy for many to find social innovations, as the world mostly just doesn’t adopt the social innovations that people find.

While it doesn’t at all seem crazy that we might be able to further reduce the scope of our largest-scale cultures, we just don’t understand very well what determines such scope, or what has enable many big prior cuts in such scope. But work to figure this out might pay big dividends.