Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Vivid Section's avatar
Vivid Section
11h

I think that as we see the cost of cognitive labor and mastery over abstractions (along with an increase in wealth which will enable more less immediately productive work) fall rapidly we will likely see a new renaissance period of polymaths. Because learning, comparing, utilising, creating such frameworks is now extremely cheap due to the limited (extremely good, not yet ASI) AI we already have access to.

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Joseph Calhoun's avatar
Joseph Calhoun
4h

https://aeon.co/essays/why-the-dilettante-is-the-anti-hero-of-our-over-optimised-age

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