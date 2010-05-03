A Colours in Cultures diagram got me thinking. Some cross-cultural associations (weak in parens):

PINK: healthy, children, femininity, (erotic)

GREEN: life, nature, growth, eternity, religion, compassion, jealousy

WHITE: purity, luxury, trust, truce, peace, (death)

RED: heat, danger, anger, passion, success, excitement, desire, marriage, love, (erotic)

BLUE: cold, rational, art, gods, freedom, loyalty, unhappy, trouble

BLACK: evil, bad luck, self-cultivation, penance, style, authority, (death)

PURPLE: decadence, flamboyance, gratitude, wisdom, beauty, cruelty, mystery

YELLOW: illness, cowardice, deceit, fun, joy, repels evil, strength

BROWN : earthy, (reliable)

ORANGE: warmth, learning, (family, friendly, healing)

I couldn’t resist looking for concept-color schemes to explain these. After all, the concepts associated with key colors must be important concepts. My guesses:

PINK: healthy skin, esp. nipples/lips/genitals, = red + white = clean sex

GREEN: nature, nature spirits & their emotions

WHITE: clean

RED: fire/blood/blush, hot emotions, especially domination & sex

BLUE: sky/water, far objects & mental mode

BLACK: night/dark, bad/selfish

PURPLE: rare, = red+blue = far domination = high class/status?

YELLOW: urine/puss, sun = relaxed playful mood?

BROWN : dirt/ground

ORANGE: fire??

I’ve ordered the colors from easy to hard to interpret. Pink, green, and white seem pretty obvious. Red, blue, and black are less clear, but we seem to have a rough handle on them. Purple, yellow, orange, and brown seem hardest to understand.

After my amateur effort above, I went looking for other accounts, finding this, this, this, and this. Not sure I’ve found the good stuff though. Hat tip to Katja Grace.