Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Michener's avatar
John Michener
1d

I am going to say something that is inherently sexist, but there is probably at least a kernel of truth in it. Women tend to be worriers - but evolution heavily selected on the ability of women to successfully raise their children - and worrying about risk to their children was - and is adaptive. But without young children to focus their worries, young women can and do focus their worries on other issues where such worries are less adaptive. With the drop in child rearing, particularly child rearing while relatively young, societies around the world are being greatly impacted by worrying women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Peter S. Shenkin's avatar
Peter S. Shenkin
1d

According to the Wikipedia article on Cousin Marriage, earlier Church restrictions on cousin marriage were considerably relaxed (not strengthened) at the Fourth Lateran Council in 1215. "For example, the marriage of Louis XIV of France and Maria Theresa of Spain [in 1660] was a first-cousin marriage on both sides. It began to fall out of favor in the 19th century as women became socially mobile." Earlier church restrictions had made it almost impossible for royalty and nobility to find marriage partners.

A personal note. Doing genealogy, I found a first cousin marriage in my family 3 generations up in the early 19th century. It was completely allowed (neither encouraged or discouraged) among Jews, then and now. But I was confused because on their NY marriage licenses, two cousins (one a witness, if I recall correctly) appeared to misstate their mothers' maiden names. I concluded that the cousin who was to be married was afraid that first-cousin marriage was illegal in NY and the other was covering for her. In fact, it was not illegal in NY state and is not illegal now. I know of no ill consequences arising from this union. And despite my initial puzzlement, when I contacted that branch of the family, they knew all about the incident in detail and confirmed my conclusion .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture