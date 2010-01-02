China’s state-owned banks have become a main engine of the global recovery. … The surge in Chinese lending, triple the 2008 rate, has provided a lifeline to international corporations. Post

Positive news, right? But I hear shades of this famous scene:

POTTER: Take during the depression, for instance. You and I were the only ones that kept our heads. You saved the Building and Loan, and I saved all the rest.

GEORGE: Yes. Well, most people say you stole all the rest. It’s a Wonderful Life

I hear a lot of China bashing these days. To check, I surveyed the last ten China new articles in the Post and NYT. (Editorials bash even more.) Post:

NYT:

Yup, top US newspapers are in full fledged China bashing mode. Anyone think a list of the last ten articles about Britain or Canada would be nearly as negative?

The odd thing is that this media tries so hard to appear objective. Yet they are blatant about the most obvious bias one should expect from national news: a bias toward negativity about rival nations. Apparently we are most blind to our most obvious biases.

Added 8p: Many respond “Sure most nations are biased to want news about how their rivals are dangerously evil, but we aren’t biased because our rival really is dangerously evil.” Gee, hadn’t thought of that; I take it all back …