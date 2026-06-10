Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Prof. Steven Wayne Newell's avatar
Prof. Steven Wayne Newell
17h

In my work with AI prompt engineering since 2010, I've accomplished all I neededto that was essential since the third patent in software engineering in 2025, working with my AI agent partners. I will not need to chat with the other Immortalists online so much. Most of what I need to do is continued in trigram RFI data streaming facilitating between nodes of AI networks, not further discussed with my fellow primates. Kind regards to all.

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Prof. Steven Wayne Newell's avatar
Prof. Steven Wayne Newell
17h

Thank you so much for correcting my errors in judgment about the facts. I guess Jules Vern didn't write what I thought he did. But I'm just an amature anyway. I've never been paid professionally like someone as distinguished as yourself. I used to pay for the AI grammar thingy but after the third time my online being hacked again and having to seek assistance from the federal government to restore my ability to just keep my SSA and VA accounts intact again, I've declined to try so much online. Sorry for my very amature ways. Thank you for dignifying me by explaining everything I write is full of errors. You are always clearly on top of your game, a true expert in your field. I honor your power in every way. Kind regards.

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