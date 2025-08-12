Overcoming Bias

Colin
1d

Sure, but there's an equally powerful just-so story about a forager group that listens to the elders, ignores tastier herds, and pursues an ever-dwindling old herd until it is hunted to extinction, and the entire forager group dies out because they did not explore obvious and self-evidently good opportunities for improvement out of a fear of the unknown. Context *always* changes, whether we change it or not. Volcanoes erupt. Bird viruses mutate. There may not *be* anything to safely return *to*.

Matt Hyde
1d

I like this lesson, and another lesson might be that successful groups don’t just switch herds, they diversify. They test the new path while keeping the old one, and they build backups. When the new herd moves on, they still have rivers, berry meadows, and old trails to fall back on. Adaptation isn’t about clinging to the past or abandoning it, its about keeping enough of it alive to bridge the future.

