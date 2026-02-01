Overcoming Bias

Vivid Section
13h

Given your articulation of answered prayer, this seems sound.

Just to point out for a general understanding though, not all conceptions of 'answered prayer' are humans crying out to venerate deities.

For example, one conception of prayer might be to align yourself with certain conceptions of goodness, work, order etc. In this sense, we observe 'sincere' prayers answered because the insincere ones by definition are not actually aligning an individuals actions with these structures.

Indeed, this is why you might observe certain individuals who pray to be preternaturally efficient, dedicated, joyful. It is because the act of prayer is tautologically aligned with being in such a mode. In the christian faith someone who achieves this is 'praying ceaselessly.'

This is more to do with the theology of a potential God in terms of 'necessary vs. contingent reality' as opposed to the potential deities of in-universe power.

To put it another way, I would posit you are engaging in a categorical error of ontology. If classical theism, which posits God as the ground of being itself rather than a powerful agent making choices is correct, then this line of argumentation simply doesn't land.

A few other considerations:

Not to flog a dead horse, but how are we supposed to infer what a transcendent intelligence would optimize for? This seems inefficient only really lands if you genuinely know the objective function.

If someone arrives at theism through other routes (cosmological arguments, fine-tuning, consciousness, etc.), the additional assumptions needed for prayer aren't costly. Why is this not really just restating "given naturalism, prayer seems unlikely?" Which is true but circular as a critique.

that meaning:

I find this true, but not interesting unfortunately. I hope it does not mislead others. Though it is a solid point to make against people practicing folk or a specific type of prayer.

Dave92f1
13h

It's interesting. You are IMHO the most original and perhaps deepest thinker alive, yet sometimes your cogitation produces something that has been obvious to many people since antiquity. This is one of those.

