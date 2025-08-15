Overcoming Bias

I’m very religious (LDS / Christian). Certainly submission to God is a thing in religion. But it is a sort of paradox where submission to God’s will opens up promises of greater power and glory. I think other religions, ancient and modern, have a similar dynamic. But I don’t think it’s the promise of submission or of glory that drives people to believe. In The Varieties of Religious Experience, William James cites numerous experiences in which an individual has a spiritual or mystical encounter that isn’t easily explained by materialism and fits better within a faith context. In The Varieties, it tends to be these experiences that drive conversion, belief, and behavior change. Ross Douthat described the same thing in his recent book: the secular age came but the spiritual experiences didn’t stop, and religion never went away as was expected.

"And religion has plausibly declined over the last few centuries due to our being status mad, seeing ourselves as all higher status due to being richer."

Are we less religious because greater wealth makes us less inclined to submit to something higher than ourselves, or because it reduces our need for a group? Religion is a groupish phenomenon, and in a world of abundance, the need for a group is weaker than in one of scarcity.

