2d

Have you considered that a very wealthy person might be able to essentially *buy* a country and try Futarchy? I was in Cuba last year - a living ongoing tragedy. Any conceivable change would be an improvement. Cuba has 11 million people. If you paid each $1000 to accept the change (assuming we could get a vote on it) that's $11B. Then paid the top 10,000 officials $1M each (another $10B), and the top 100 $10M each (another $10B), that's $31B. There are quite a few people who could afford that.

Any concern that knowing a decision market is only advisory would result in systematically biased outcomes? It seems plausible (I don't have a strong intuition for whether it is likely) to me that knowing the market is advisory might lead to a psychological distancing in the minds of those betting in the market.

If so, might this result in an increased tendency for participants to take on a values-signaling mindset, rather than a decision-making mindset? Even if it did, as I say it I'm thinking that maybe that shift in mindset might actually be appropriate given the shift in role of the market. Dunno, just a thought

