The Making of Modern Corporate Finance: A History of the Ideas and How They Help Build the Wealth of Nations (quotes below), by Donald Chew, persuaded me that for-profit-firm capitalism has varied quite a lot over space and time, and that the U.S. still has a big lead. Private equity works best, though it still only controls ~10% as much capital as public firms. Academics and other elites don’t report much on this story, as improvements usually defied their advice and pressures.

The fact that hostile takeovers are widely hindered also tells me that we still have lots of room for improvement. Which raises my hopes that futarchy might also be allowed to help. Most CEOs are not at all eager for futarchy to advise on the decisions they feel they “own”. But it should be easier to get CEO support for futarchy advising decisions that they often cannot make on their own, but must instead make together with boards and investors. For example, futarchy could advise whether to keep or dump the CEO.

Another promising application is decisions on when and how to raise more capital. The book says that when CEOs initiate a sale of more stock, stock prices fall by 2-3%, as investors fear secret CEO info on firm money problems, or that the stock price is currently too high. But when shareholder votes must approve such stock sales, prices instead rise. Same for mergers and acquisitions done with or without shareholder approval. Similarly, stocks rise 6-7% when activist investors buy blocks of stocks, intending to make governance proposals.

So there are many identifiable types of firm governance decisions where investors are right to be skeptical about CEO proposals, even if they are supported by board decisions. Requiring shareholder votes to approve them is one kind of check, but instead requiring futarchy approval, or at least the lack of a futarchy veto, seems a faster better informed alternative process. Great firm value may be unleashed via futarchy systems for such decisions.

Those book quotes: