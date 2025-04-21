As polls and asking LLMs didn’t give me much insight into which status markers are more adaptive, let me try to think the issue through myself. Here are six levels of status marker adaptiveness.

1 - Wasteful Signs: Consumption, Learning, Taste, Medicine - Signs of individual quality that induce great wasteful efforts to increase them.

2 - Safe Signs: Health, Looks - Signs of individual quality where its harder to waste lots in efforts to increase them.

3 - Norm Following: Honor/Loyalty, Generosity, Spiritual Purity, Honesty, Fairness - If your culture has good norms, there should be added value in rewarding adherence to them.

4 - Copy: Accomplished, Lineage: If your culture has good status markers, and good ways to evaluate accomplishments, then using these as status markers copies the good effects of other markers.

5 - Persuasion: Fame, Write/Talk Ability: Getting outsiders to adopt your cultural elements can be a big win in cultural evolution. But they have to be wiling to listen.

6 - Power: Power, Wealth, Autonomy: These directly and robustly enable your culture to win its conflicts with others, whether or not they are willing to listen.

6 - Conditional Levers: Inventive/creative , Combat Ability: In the right sort of cultural context, these greatly help your culture win its conflicts. And as they benefit the group more than the individual, they are especially good to encourage.

7 Fertility: This is just a robust direct win for your culture, if you can sustain it.

These scores (1-7) correlate 0.54 with polls on status averaged over history, but only 0.25 with US today. Suggesting cultural drift: status markers are less adaptive lately.