The young often compete with the old. For resources, attention, respect, and mates. In times of peace, stability, and practical minutia, the old have big advantages over the young. They have more skills, resources, allies, and knowledge. But the young have better looks, energy, and passionate fervor. And the young often coordinate to create contexts where they can shine. For example, a club is a space that highlights looks, energy, and passion, and suppresses talk, resources, and most skills.
On larger scales, foreign wars can be seen as advantaging the young. Soldiers tend to be young, and the spoils of war go first to them. And in defending the homeland, the young will be seen as heroes, and more will be invested in defending them than civilians. Yes a few old folks will run the military, but they are a tiny fraction of the old. In a civil war, the young will determine who are the new rulers, and who gets deposed, killed, and robbed. And in sports, which we use to hint to foreigners our readiness for war, the young shine as well.
Even in a non-violent political conflict, activists will tend to be young, having more passion and free time, and more eager to socialize with each other via such activities. And they often try to evoke the possibility of a civil war as an implicit threat. And if the result of a political revolution is redistribution and economic and structural changes, it is activists who more influence such changes, and the old lose more having more resources to grab and investments in prior structures.
When societies invest in sending out groups to explore and colonize other places, such groups will tend to be young, and the spoils of success will tend to go to such young.
As many advantages of the old come from investing in prior ways of doing things, the young tend to gain from changing most everything. So the young gain more from new religions, religious revivals, new intellectual and artistic frameworks, changing fashions and technologies, changing practices, institutions, and regulations, and changing norms and values.
In the last few centuries, we have seen fewer foreign wars, civil wars, new religions, and religious revivals. But we have had more technical, institutional, and intellectual change, and also change in wealth, density, and lifespans. All of which have given more excuses and openings to add in more changes in fashion, institutions, regulations, political alignments, norms, and values.
As a response to these changes, I think the young have adjusted their efforts to advantage themselves. They might not be doing this consciously, but they are still doing it. So they are in fact using these openings to induce more changes in fashions, institutions, regulations, and political alignments. And they are more framing all these changes, including the fewer wars and religious changes that we see, all in terms of norms and values.
And this is my favored explanation for why cultural norms and values seem to change so fast these days, compared to in previous eras. This is the main opening today for inducing changes that favor the young over the old. So the young push for them, and they happen. They push for changes in as many places as they can, but typically justify other changes in terms of norm and value changes. If you oppose those changes, you must be just “on the wrong side of history.”
As rapid cultural value changes seems to be the main cause of cultural drift, this youthful eagerness for value change is a main reason our civ will soon decline. Even though we now have far more old, compared to young, than in past eras, even so our old can’t manage to reign in the young on this key front of the young-old conflict.
I remember when your major concern was that society would become too fixed and traditional and therefore innovations would be unable to prosper. "Rot," you called it. You built a theory about how UFOs might be coming from a society that rotted in this way, too centralized and stable (and therefore incompetent). Now you're upset about too much and too fast change.
To me it looks like the root cause of these contradictory views is just the American right-wing party line: you don't like regulation on businesses but you want to regulate culture.
The thing is, you can't have both. If the culture is dictated by some authority, this limits economic innovation as well, because the authority will not stop at dictating people's personal lives. The authority will also abuse their position by quashing upstart innovators and stealing value from them.
You don't see the Amish building rockets, do you? That's not a coincidence. The Islamic Golden Age ended with the rise of the fundamentalists. The European Enlightenment was both cultural and economic. Historically, overly traditional and strict culture, particularly religious fundamentalism, means suppression of economic innovation as well.
Innovation and economic progress depend on people saying the status quo is bad, and doing a lot of things that entrenched interests don't like. For this to work, the entrenched interests can't be allowed too much control.
I appreciate and agree with a lot in this post, but want to point out that youth do not inevitably instigate change in every cultural setting. Young people are *not literally wired to challenge the status quo* Sure, Stanley G. Hall proposed exactly this in 1904, but his claim is now considered an example of an overgeneralization of a specific human cohort to a fact of human nature. The sociologist Kingsley Davis (1940, p. 523) noted that “In other cultures, the outstanding fact is generally not the rebelliousness of youth, but its docility. There is practically no custom, no matter how tedious or painful, to which youth in primitive tribes or archaic civilizations will not willingly submit.”
So what caused young people to see the possibility of making their own future, not kow towing to their elders, competing with other youth to show their obedience and subordination to the culture's norms? Youth going their own way began in the 20th century with the rise of youth culture, which itself was due to rapid cultural change; an emergent property of growing individualism, age segregation in schools and across society, and material abundance which allowed commercial interests to sell directly to youth.