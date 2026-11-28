For many of the abstract claims that you believe, you can recall who convinced you of them, and the arguments they used, which you still find persuasive. And you often recall hearing of others who offered opposing arguments for contrary claims. Doesn’t this mean that you are a person whose beliefs are fundamentally driven by reason? And in a reason-driven community?

No, for that you would need a process by which the arguments that you hear, which persuade you, are greatly selected for being better than other available arguments. But in fact, quality of argument plays only a minor role in who you hear on abstract claims. While in our business and personal lives, we often have strong incentives to attend to and promote those who give stronger arguments, in the world of abstract claims, we mostly select people for other features.

For example, when assigning status most worlds of academia and public intellectuals (and charity and govt) strongly select for various kinds of impressiveness, loyalty, and entertainment. And only weakly for quality of argument. You might not notice this as writing in such worlds presents itself as primarily about the arguments. But if you take the time to read somewhat lower “quality” writers in these areas, you’ll notice that their arguments are nearly as good, yet they offer much lower quality impressiveness, loyalty, and entertainment. It is quite hard to be seen as the very best in these areas, but actually not that hard to find similarly persuasive arguments.

An implication is that if you choose to focus on finding the most persuasive arguments, instead of achieving or associating with status, you can actually do much better than average, relative to current elite consensus. But you will also find it pretty hard to get others to listen to you, as most who think they want to believe correct claims actually use status as their main way to select who to read.