For many of the abstract claims that you believe, you can recall who convinced you of them, and the arguments they used, which you still find persuasive. And you often recall hearing of others who offered opposing arguments for contrary claims. Doesn’t this mean that you are a person whose beliefs are fundamentally driven by reason? And in a reason-driven community?
No, for that you would need a process by which the arguments that you hear, which persuade you, are greatly selected for being better than other available arguments. But in fact, quality of argument plays only a minor role in who you hear on abstract claims. While in our business and personal lives, we often have strong incentives to attend to and promote those who give stronger arguments, in the world of abstract claims, we mostly select people for other features.
For example, when assigning status most worlds of academia and public intellectuals (and charity and govt) strongly select for various kinds of impressiveness, loyalty, and entertainment. And only weakly for quality of argument. You might not notice this as writing in such worlds presents itself as primarily about the arguments. But if you take the time to read somewhat lower “quality” writers in these areas, you’ll notice that their arguments are nearly as good, yet they offer much lower quality impressiveness, loyalty, and entertainment. It is quite hard to be seen as the very best in these areas, but actually not that hard to find similarly persuasive arguments.
An implication is that if you choose to focus on finding the most persuasive arguments, instead of achieving or associating with status, you can actually do much better than average, relative to current elite consensus. But you will also find it pretty hard to get others to listen to you, as most who think they want to believe correct claims actually use status as their main way to select who to read.
> For example, when assigning status most worlds of academia and public intellectuals strongly select for various kinds of impressiveness, loyalty, and entertainment. And only weakly for quality of argument.
I think this is culturally-variable, because it obviously began in France, where intellectual life developed as entertainment for the rich, first in the Sun King's court, then in private 18th-century Parisian salons. It gave us centuries of philosophes who competed to see who could get away with saying the craziest, most counter-intuitive things. Rousseau, Lacan, Derrida, Foucault, were all gifted entertainers. I've seen a video of Lacan giving a seminar, and he's entrancing even though I can't understand a word of it. And I bet the rapt French bourgeoisie around him didn't understand a word of it, either. All 4 of them were terrible reasoners.
A similar pattern emerged in Silicon Valley lately, in the tech-industry inspirational-speaker circuit, exemplified by the TED talk, which takes the same structure as a Malcolm Gladwell book or an essay by Rousseau: make a claim that's usually wrong, cherry-pick or invent cases where it was right, then make your audience all feel like revolutionaries who have seen the light. But whereas French intellectuals respect sharp and cynical wits, Silicon Valley wants a narrative that will inspire VCs to invest. So TED talks are still subversive, but never cynical.
This pattern applies a third way in Germany, where lecturers like Kant and Hegel and Heidegger were able to draw crowds, but never had the literary, poetic talent of French philosophers. We could say this was also entertainment, but German-style. The French love beauty; the Germans, the sublime and profound, which could (they thought) easily be recognized by its incomprehensibility.
But there were places and times in-between 18th-century Paris and 21st-century Silicon Valley with real public intellectuals. In 1919, John Maynard Keynes walked out of the Versailles peace conference in disgust, and wrote /The Economic Consequences of Peace/, which argued that the reparations demanded of Germany were impossible to pay, and would collapse the global economy and cause another war. It inspired the Dawes plan to loan money to Germany, and might have prevented WW2 if not for the stock market collapse in 1929.
Rachel Carson wrote /Silent Spring/ and inspired a movement to protect the environment from dangerous chemicals. Richard Feynman showed why the Shuttle exploded by talking to engineers and dropping a piece of O-ring into a glass of ice water.
I asked Gemini Neon about this contrast, and it suggested that cultures of poor argument rise when people will pay more for narratives than for results. Aristocrats in the salons of Paris had no applications at all; they paid for pure entertainment. Prussia wanted a narrative proving its greatness. The US in the 19th and early 20th centuries faced engineering challenges, and only correct reasoning gave good results. But Silicon Valley money comes from VCs and valuations, so gripping narratives are more-valuable to them than physical results.
Your speaking of “the arguments that you hear, which persuade you” suggests that we uncritically accept the arguments we hear, and that we do not make up arguments of our own. I think you are selling some of us short. I do not read Robin Hanson for his prestige.
As is usual in your highly abstract writing, a pertinent example or two would be welcome. I suspect you would find that arguments play little role in public discourse, and that the arguments that are used are mostly very simple—*modus ponens* and the like. Public discourse consists mostly in highlighting certain alleged facts while ignoring other facts, and drawing simple, direct conclusions from these premises. (Admittedly, hasty generalization is an often-used fallacy.)
Your post here, for example, contains very little argument. Its value lies mainly in the assertions it contains, to the extent that they are true.