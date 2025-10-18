Overcoming Bias

Oliver Klingefjord
19h

> that the cultural processes that created your shared values is badly broken

This is mostly *because* of treating values like preferences as you suggest here in this article; ie arbitrary expressions of taste.

There's a lot of literature here to fight that strand of thought.

Most notably Alastair McIntyre's "After Virtue", or Charles Taylor's "What is human agency?".

We also wrote a paper on this: https://arxiv.org/abs/2404.10636

Stephen Lindsay
9h

Some values build society, some values are corrosive to society. We should argue against the corrosive values and support the productive values. Not sure I understand your broadside against ALL values. Is the goal here to soften up values-based resistance to your grand Futarchy vision?

