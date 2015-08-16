Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Srikumar's avatar
Srikumar
May 15, 2023

At the end of the day, weight is about accumulating carbon. We release stored carbon through breathing (O2 in, CO2 out). So every weight reduction program must be some combination of "eat less" and "breathe more" - i.e. less carbon in, more carbon out. Of course, "breathe more" doesn't mean "hyperventilate", but more like "metabolize more" - a.k.a. exercise.

What is health more correlated with - metabolism or metabolic efficiency?

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truth_machine's avatar
truth_machine
May 15, 2023

"' feel more comfortable identifying people by their politics (unsuccessfully)"

BWAHAHAH! You're a far right winger through and through ... why are you not proud of that? Why deny it when it is so obvious?

"Further, it's not clear at all as to how my nutritional assertions in any way associate me with either the left or the right."

They don't, you cretin ... it's your *body of comment* that identifies you as a right winger. As I said, it's simply *predictable* that you would take a right wing stance -- defending the Coca-Cola corporation -- here. You don't seem to understand what that word means, but then you are dumber than dirt so it's no surprise.

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