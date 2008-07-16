At at the city, state, or national levels we sometimes "help the poor" via initiatives to "develop" this or that region, but what we mostly have is "welfare" benefits that go directly to individuals. After all, development funds have a poor track record, and are often diverted by corrupt officials, while direct benefits are the prototype of charity to help those less fortunate than ourselves. At the international level, however, we mostly have "development aid", even though its track record is just as bad there. Why don’t we give more benefits directly to the world’s poor?

We do not need a strong world government to have a world welfare state – we just need those who want to help the poor to form to a common fund with a common system for distributing benefits. Some minimal requirements, such as a world ID card, would be made on nations who wanted to let their citizens to get world welfare. And a special level of international disgust could be reserved for nations that refused to let locals to get world welfare. Yes this wouldn’t be easy, but why does no one even try?

With a world welfare system donors would have to more directly face their choice between welfare at home and abroad. Why don’t we first ensure everyone in the world at least gets a dollar a day, before we make sure locals don’t suffer with only basic cable channels?