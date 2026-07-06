Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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gwern's avatar
gwern
2dEdited

Your writings on futurism are doubtless a big part of your high ranking (unsurprisingly, LLMs seem to be very interested in the thinkers who wrote about topics like living in a simulation or AI timelines), but a major factor you're neglecting is *publication medium*.

You've produced extremely disproportionately short (= guaranteed fit in context window for training), image-free, easily scraped (at least before you moved to Substack), well-hyperlinked, with a distinctive prose style, while not doing so much in the form of books or paywalled papers or offline non-textual forms of influence, especially video-based. (I am at 723 myself, despite not having published books, being involved in national controversies, etc, largely on the strength of online non-paywalled text like my website and comments, and I expect that my ranking will go up in the future as more recent, larger LLMs get used in such metrics.) Meanwhile, many of the people you cite tried to publish exclusively in old journals which may not even be digitized yet, network TV, etc. 'The future belongs to those who show up in the training corpus.'

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Michael Vassar's avatar
Michael Vassar
1d

I still think this underrates your influence. I wonder if it’s penalizing errors more than I would. But overall the numbers given here seem well calibrated.

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