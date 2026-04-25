Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Lex's avatar
Lex
6h

i wish you would give more examples

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
11h

"Notice that cultural natural selection of individual behaviors seems insufficient to evolve better norms and status markers, as these are features of key game-theoretic equilibria, where individuals deviations are punished."

This is beautifully concise.

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