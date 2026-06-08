Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Greg's avatar
Greg
19h

The essence of politics is that people like telling other people what to do. Also, people don't like being told what to do.

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David Strauss's avatar
David Strauss
15h

This is why I would prefer governments to regulate through insurance coverage requirements, especially requirements substantial enough to drive actuarial innovation.

If the risk is actually really low, premiums and compliance burdens will also be low. If the risk is high, then insurers tend to create adaptive requirements to minimize their risk. As someone who deals with policies for multi-unit buildings, I can say that it's been the insurers who have driven the most meaningful risk reduction projects we've funded.

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