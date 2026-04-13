Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Steeven's avatar
Steeven
3d

Last time I checked, sports bookies are mostly banning competent gamblers and only allowing innumerate gamblers to play. In your own terms, banning sports betting is adaptive for societies because it’s a zero sum or typically negative sum use of money

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3d

Sports betting is unlike the lottery, or casino games, in that the outcome can be thrown by the participants. According to Gemini in the U.S. there is 8x greater volume of bets on the big four leagues than there are salary payouts to athletes. At some scale there is an obvious moral hazard to collude.

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