This is fascinating:

During the great moments of social reform, at least 60 percent of Americans trusted government to do the right thing most of the time. Now, only a quarter have that kind of trust. The country is evenly divided about President Obama, but state governments are in disrepute and confidence in Congress is at withering lows. …

Every single idea associated with the educated class has grown more unpopular over the past year. The educated class believes in global warming, so public skepticism about global warming is on the rise. The educated class supports abortion rights, so public opinion is shifting against them. The educated class supports gun control, so opposition to gun control is mounting. … The educated class believes in multilateral action, so the number of Americans who believe we should “go our own way” has risen sharply.

More here. Possible explanations:

Folks trust authorities less in times of economic decline. US elites have over-played their hand, asking too much. US folks are morally balancing for electing a black president.

More theories? Ideas for how to distinguish theories?