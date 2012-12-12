It will not have escaped the notice of long-time readers that I have a number of unusual intellectual views and priorities. In fact, more such views than most intellectuals.

This doesn’t usually bother me, but it should. After all, different theories about my weirdness lead to very different rational responses to my opinions, by myself and by others. Consider some theories:

An unusually sloppy thinker, I make more big mistakes in reasoning. Unusually insightful, I have many unusual insights. Especially good at making up reasons, I seek an excuse to show off my reasoning, and so take positions that others will ask me to justify. Feeling unfairly low status, I hope for a status reversal via bragging later that I held popular opinions when they were unpopular Being especially proud, I’m unwilling to just accept standard views, and insist on thinking through all interesting topics through for myself. This leads to many contrarian views, since it leads to many views. Being unusually risk-taking, I collect opinions with a small chance of leading me to great fame and glory. Being unusually desiring of attention, positive or negative, I say things that will make people pay attention to me. Being especially good at a particular unusual sort of reasoning, e.g., very abstract concepts, I draw conclusions that neglect other sorts. Being especially uninterested in the usual rewards given intellectuals, I pick acts more likely to gain other rewards. Having initially learned an unusual mix of skills and topics, I apply that mix to produce unusual conclusions.

I’m sure many of you can think of more such theories (which I’ll add as suggested). But, after all these years, why don’t I know? Why don’t I care more? And, those of you who are also weird, why don’t you know, or care, why?