Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Dmitrii Zelenskii's avatar
Dmitrii Zelenskii
2d

I would love to see some data on the unusualness of "let slaves live long, and have kids". The prototypical slavery in minds (even if not in history), the Greco-Roman one, was like that; serfdoms across Europe (many of which were basically glorified slaveries) were like that; and I am pretty sure Chinese slavery was familial as well.

Actually, there are even two questions here:

1. Was it even really unusual for slavery _writ large_?

2. Even if it was, was it unusual _for European heritage_?

Also, both "enslaving is worse than killing" and "being enslaved is better than being killed" can be true, if one considers that enslaving implies keeping enslaved and so is an _extended_ moral decision.

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Mike Lane's avatar
Mike Lane
2d

Who is to blame for slavery ? The answer is anyone involved in the development and maintenance of the supply chain. There is no sliding scale of blame here, either. Once you participate in something like this you are just as guilty as anyone else. Take away the market and you have no need for the slaves. Take away any step in the procurement process and the supply chain falters unless you have already established a population of slaves which you are breeding locally. If I had to say which was the most egregious of all of the crimes listed above, that would be it - establishing a population you use as breeding stock for slaves permanently. Otherwise, all of these are equally heinous crimes against humanity.

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