Most people today are confident that the US in 1860 having ~4M slaves (out of its 31M population) was a big moral mistake. But who exactly is to blame for this mistake? I broke the causal path into these 8 steps:

Africa Wars - African nations/tribes go to war against each other. Sometimes in part to grab slaves. Enslave Losers - African war winners enslave losers instead of killing them. Other options more risked revenge. Sell to Traders - African war winners sell slaves to African slave traders Sell to Non-Africans - African slave traders move slaves to coast (~10-20% die on way), sell to Non-Africans Move to US - European slave traders move ~4% of African slaves to US (~10-15% die on way), sell them there US farmers buy - US farmers buy slaves, work them Let slaves have kids - US farmers let slaves live long, and have kids. This was unusual in history of slavery. Treat kids as slaves - US farmers treat kids of slaves as also slaves. If this were not allowed, they’d not have allowed step 7.

Polls with 4009 responses rated which of these were the worse moral mistakes, relative to a max of 100:

It seems that respondents put most blame here on people who choose to enslave over to kill or stop from existing. Even though when directly asked they say that slavery is not as bad an outcome as death or non-existence.