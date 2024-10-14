If people can't think clearly about anything that has become part of their identity, then all other things being equal, the best plan is to let as few things into your identity as possible. (More)
A person, family, firm, or nation sees some of the things in its sphere of control as its precious non-negotiable self, while other things are merely things it controls, things it is willing to change or sacrifice in the service of its self. This distinction is often a continuum, but even so it is a real and important one.
Agents that try to grow or persist into the future face a key tradeoff. The more stuff they include in their identity, the harder it is to compete to make that identity persist into the future. And the longer a duration persistence one desires, the harder it is to achieve.
When rich folks care only about persisting only a few decades, they can afford to cram much into their identities. And typical folks in our rich society today have been doing a lot of this. Their identities are crammed full of songs, movies, political positions, and even mental illness diagnoses. And as marrying someone with a different identity might force compromises to their identity, we have a new norm of not marrying until one’s identity is fully formed and crammed full, and then only marrying a close match.
It is a mistake for a startup firm to pursue many different unrelated innovative deviations from standard practices. (That was a mistake I saw Xanadu make long ago.) Usually it is best to choose just a single key gamble, and then be conservative and on all their other practice and strategy choices. Though a key gamble might be a key package that needs several supporting deviant components. And if that key gamble fails, they need to stand ready to disband or pivot to another single key gamble.
If you want stuff like you to persist long into a competitive future, you probably need to limit your identity to something pretty small. I’m not sure how small, but a lot smaller than typical identities today. I recently tried to outline just how small for “rational” cultural survivalists.
Some hope that a world government will end prevent strong competition in the future, and thus allow the persistence of wider identities. But I find it hard to imagine there wouldn’t then be big fights for control over that government. So competition would persist, just in a different form.
judaism and mormonism would seem to contradict this, with their most memetically potent form taking a maximalist approach to identity markers, right?
The difference between who you are and what you control is simple: "who you are" is your set of core preferences, and what you control is whatever can help you fulfill those preferences. You are unwilling to change "who you are" because you are only willing to do things that help fulfill your preferences, and changing your core preferences does not help fulfill your preferences.
Which of your preferences are your core ones, though? Most of our preferences are instrumental; we hold preference A only because holding preference A helps us fulfill preference B. So we would be willing to change preference A, provided we became convinced that doing so would be better at fulfilling preference B. For instance, preference A could be "make our customers happy," and preference B could be "make a profit." A core preference is a preference that we could never be convinced to change, no matter how rational and knowledgeable we might become.
I think our real core preference is something like inner harmony of our own minds. Everything else is instrumental to achieving mental harmony. And that, therefore, is who we are, ultimately: minds that want harmony.