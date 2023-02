Bryan Caplan, Tim Kane, and I disagreed at lunch today on these three questions: If an election were held tomorrow, in what nations would a majority vote to have their nation join these unions:

The United States (as a state) The European Union (as a nation) A Worldwide Democracy (as individuals)

Bryan thought China and India would join #3; I thought that unlikely. Bryan thought few would join #1; I agree most would not, but think many would. What do you think?