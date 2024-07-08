Pondering human evolutionary dynamics, I wondered what people want to pass on to their future. So I collected 32 options and did 24 polls asking “what do you most try to promote/grow with your actions”. From 2932 responses, I got these relative priorities:
Note: you have to go pretty far down this list to get to items with a plausible story for how promoting them could have much long term impact. Items like: Family (#8), Nation (#10), DNA (#11), Nation alliance (#14). So I wondered: how do people plan to influence the other items? To learn that, I picked 16 plausible influencers and asked:
In recent polls, top things (TT) folks wanted to promote included: deep values (#2), intellectual opinions (#3), moral norms (#5), inquiry priorities (#6). But what OTHER things do you promote now, as a means to promote these TT after you die?
I got only 287 responses, from which I (more noisily) estimate these priorities:
These results seem easiest to explain as people not so much trying to influence the future, as just doing stuff to promote what they care about now, such as themselves, their family, and a bit their nation and political alliance. To test this, I asked directly.
First I asked re the top things (TT) of the last polls, “what % of your effort re such things is re promoting such things after you die, as oppose to while you live?” And then I just asked “Regarding all of your choices, how much relative weight do you put on stuff that will happen after you die?” The second version got far more responses (531 vs 80), but both gave the exact same (lognormal fit) median answer: 3.3%.
Then I wondered how much of this do things to influence stuff after you die is just regarding your kids, etc. So I split this into:
Regarding all of your choices, how much relative weight do you put on stuff that will happen after you die,
to people OTHER THAN your kids, neices, nephews, or grandkids? [Median: 1.2%]
TO YOUR your kids, nieces, nephews, or grandkids? [Median: 17%]
(Theses got 232, 219 responses respectively, and their lognormal fits had zero error!)
So prompting people to think about kids, etc. instead of a category that included but didn’t mention them caused a big “sub-additivity effect”, increasing its assigned weight. In such cases answers re the bigger category tend to be more accurate.
I conclude:
While people may wish that things like their value, intellectual, moral, and inquiry views will grow in the future, their actions are mostly done to promote themselves, and to a lesser extent their family, politics, and nation today. Regarding stuff that happens after they die, they care a fair bit about their kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews, but little (<~1%) about anything else.
Do you really think people have a significant difference between their deep values and their intellectual opinion? This is like asking someone their favorite color and trying to pass it off as data.
> Note: you have to go pretty far down this list to get to items with a plausible story for how promoting them could have much long term impact.
What?
You don't think promoting a person's deep values, intellectual ideas, or moral norms could plausibly have much long term impact?
I mean, for most people, nothing they do will have much long term impact (that they have control over). It's not even predictable what effect propagating their DNA will have on the future, as segments of it will be mixed and matched and discarded over the generations. There's no telling what kind of people your great-grandchildren will be, or whether you'd want more or less of that kind of person if you had the knowledge and choice. They probably won't be much like you.
But for the big thinkers of history, their deep values, intellectual ideas, and moral norms have had some of the most lasting impacts on the world, crossing genetic and national boundaries. Aristotle, Confucius, Buddha, Richard Bacon, James Watt, Adam Smith, Karl Marx, Einstein. For a modern example the ideological legacy of Bill Gates, Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman will likely stick with us for a good long time, as their work is deeply entrenched at the bottom of the tech stack. Heck, the legacy of the guy who designed QWERTY will probably be with us as long as humans have a reason to type.