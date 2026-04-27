Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Thucydides's avatar
Thucydides
6h

"The topic where you most need careful thought is also the topic where your community most punishes such thought. And this is our big blind spot that will likely make our civilization fall."

This is a memorable quote that deserves wide circulation.

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Jack's avatar
Jack
23m

I often I see people believing wrong things simply because it benefits them to do so. This might fit with your "Bound" case but this is more self-serving self deception than community pressure.

I will predict right now that Mark Zuckerberg will never say on the record that social media could be harmful to young children. Regardless what the truth may be.

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