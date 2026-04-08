Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
1d

>Which is about now if that consensus happened 3 years ago. Or in about 3 years if that happened one year ago.

The level of coding ability AI demonstrates right now is dramatically different from where it was three *months* ago, let alone three years. A year ago it was still possible to believe (as many software engineers did) that AI would not greatly change the software development process soon. Now that's mostly no longer a defensible position to hold. Can you clarify what you're seeing as a consensus?

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7 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Steeven's avatar
Steeven
1d

AI could also increase software costs for many firms. If it outcompetes other use cases on hardware acquisition, it might become more expensive to run any given piece of software. If AI makes cyberattacks much easier, you have to invest more in security

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
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