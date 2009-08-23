From this fascinating animated graph on who does what when, I’ve learned:

Older and better educated folks spend more time eating.

More educated folks eat dinner later while older folks eat earlier.

More educated folks and old folks sleep less.

Men watch more tv than women before 10pm.

Older folks watch more tv.

More educated folks watch less tv.

Childcare peaks at about 8:30pm.

Old folks exercise less, but do it earlier in the day; young folks do it later.

Old folks don’t shop in the evening.

Middle aged folks don’t sleep as much as young or old folks.

Most grooming is done in the morning.

Using computers for anything but games is still pretty rare.

We average much less than a minute a day of sex – way way too little!

What more can you learn from it?