Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Rarely Certain's avatar
Rarely Certain
41m

I would need some concrete examples of stated and hidden motives to make sense of this. It seems to be a fundamental form of bias, so it's frustrating to not know what this looks like, out here in the world. Is it just like 'she says x, but not because she believes it, but because it's higher status'? In which case we already intuit this about motives.

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James R. Carey's avatar
James R. Carey
2h

If “intellectuals” cover topics that are constrained to “the intersection of real and cover motive scopes,” then I pray to God that I never become an intellectual. I want to cover topics that are constrained by the “get to the truth even when (in fact, especially when) doing so is inconvenient” motive.

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