Shawn Willden
1d

I think you're overlooking the core asymmetry between prohibition of blackmail and NDAs: coercion. Blackmail is one-sided coercion while an NDA is a mutually-agreed contract. No one can be compelled to sign an NDA.

The point about it mattering who initiates is accurate: If you come to me and offer me an NDA to keep quiet about your (non-criminal) peccadilloes, that's legal. If I approach you with a word-for-word identical contract, that's a crime. But the difference is about the coercive nature of the two requests, not about the power differential (or, at least, not *only* about the power differential).

And it should be highlighted that NDAs cannot prevent the disclosure of crimes to the authorities. So to the extent that blackmail is submission to elites, we do not extend that submission to protection of criminal acts.

1dEdited

> As the main effect of anti-blackmail laws is to allow rich celebrities to more easily evade norms and laws, my best explanation for such laws is a widespread desire to give them what they want

Or is it about legislators wanting these laws (eg to protect themselves from revelation of their own misbehaviour)? So they passed them without real democratic mandate, either by bamboozling voters into thinking blackmail is bad, or just going under voters’ radar (eg not campaigning about the issue).

Ie voters wouldn’t/shouldn’t want this legislation, but haven’t thought hard enough about it.

Incidentally AFAIK in France revealing politicians’/celebrities’ lawful but immoral behaviour (without blackmail), eg marital affairs exposed by the press, is treated as a breach of their confidentiality and hence is illegal.

Also incidentally, I’ve heard that current case law in the UK means that NDAs covering up such lawful wrongdoing are now unenforceable. (Though that doesn’t stop celebrities and organisations trying to get people to sign aggressively-worded ones.)

