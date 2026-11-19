Groups often define themselves in part via shared beliefs, and this induces group members to show loyalty via strongly affirming group beliefs. And your group-binding beliefs seem less strong if you arrive at them via particular data or assumptions, as you might later be convinced to reject such things, thereby undermining such beliefs.

This induces group members to base their beliefs on foundations that seem less likely to be overturned. In our society, that most stable foundation tends to be moral views, supported by strong internal feelings from the heart/conscience. While it is possible to derive such moral views from other sources, few in our world actually do that.

For example, I’ve long been adjacent to many libertarians, who as groups strongly reward loyalty to their cause. Individuals compete to show themselves to be more extremely and completely devoted to this cause. Believing in this cause due to simple moral axioms, supported by strong raw feelings, is the most popular route among those considered the most loyal. Many of us lean libertarian due to instrumental reasons, but we are less common among core libertarian organizations, and are seen as less reliable or loyal by core folks.

To solve cultural drift, I want many people to consider revising key behaviors in light of this problem. I want them to see our morals as instruments of Darwinian cultural evolution, and thus to consider revising such views in light of how cultural processes are going bad. But, alas, this tendency to justify our behaviors in terms of simple moral views, supported only by strong feelings, seems a big obstacle to my hopes.