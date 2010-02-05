Nobody Knows is terribly touching, and for exactly that reason, hard to watch. It depicts dramatic story-like events, but it doesn’t give the usual cues to suggest you process it in a story-like far mode. The main characters are children, who you see in near mode, up close and personal, mostly without words. If you love children, you will love these children. Things happen to them, but slowly, and without clear “here is a key event” markers. So you process the events as near, with less story-mode emotional distance; you are more naked to the full terror of bad possibilities. It makes me wonder what other stories would feel like, if we felt them as nearby. And if I would dare to watch them.