To those who see just how much better is a civilized life, one of the most terrifying things one can learn from history is that pretty much all past civilizations fell. Yes, often the most immediate cause was foreign attacks, or weather changes. But internal decay contributed a lot to most of those falls. And often internal decay was the main direct cause. Often population declined, often due cultural decay.

In fact, it’s hard to find a story of internal civ decay that doesn’t have a big place for cultural decay. Usually something bad happened to common norms, expectation, or strategies. And often many people in the civ saw the decay, and tried to reverse it, but failed.

Of course the bigger and richer a civilization became, the further was its fall afterward, and on average that fall took longer. All of which seems a clear warning to our civilization, which has unprecedented scope (worldwide), wealth, and accomplishment: thought it might take centuries, we too might fall.

While things are going well, this all remains an abstract concern. And as our civ is so different in so many ways from past civs, one might discount history as no longer relevant. But once you start to see some plausibly bad cultural trends, you start to wonder if our culture might be decaying. Yes, one is put off by fact that every era has had such worriers, even in periods of great cultural success. But still the worry remains.

For me, the big trigger was seeing how big, wide, and long lasting has been our world fertility decline. Low fertility in a rich world at peace is clearly biologically maladaptive, showing that our culture is maladaptive in key ways. Suggesting that cultural evolution, which is supposed keep culture adaptive, has gone wrong.

(more)

Tomorrow I leave to speak (and moderate a debate) at NatalCon, a conference on fertility. While I wish this pro-fertility community great success, I fear many treat this like lobbying city hall to fill a pothole, or congress to raise the retirement age, instead of the multigenerational long-shot religious-level conversion project that it is. Our dominant world culture has many deeply-loved components that are pushing fertility down, and it will take an unusually-huge cultural revolution to reverse that.

Yes, you can try to teach your kids and friends to respect fertility, but over generations they will spread out and mix with the world. The ship of world culture is approaching an iceberg, and you either need to get us to turn the whole ship, or exit into subculture lifeboats insular enough to let their differences last for centuries.

Yes, there is a simple win-win financial fix for fertility, but alas I fear we’ll need a cultural revolution to be willing to adopt it.