Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Tim Tyler's avatar
Tim Tyler
3dEdited

The next most common relationships with animals are: "parasites" and "commensals".

There's a nice diagram here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_interaction

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
3dEdited

The larger problem, if we still try to hold on to this foolish Platonist habit of relying on laws which demand category membership to be a Boolean predicate, will be defining what "human" is. It will be impossible to define it usefully in a way which keeps all biological humans human.

As I've said for many years, living peacefully with AIs will require a radically new morality, in which the same calculation which distributes civil rights between AIs and humans is also used to distribute civil rights between humans and animals. Because there will no longer /be/ such categories; either there will be a continuum of the intelligence and consciousness of individuals, organic and other; or there will be a brutal authoritarian government to prevent such a continuum from developing.

And, of course, this calculation must therefore also be applied to each individual human, to determine their personal inventory and degree of civil rights. This would be harshly aristocratic, but the only alternative is something compatible with the Platonist "species"-based ethics we profess today, which would almost certainly decide in the future that AIs are the ruling species, and assign all rights to them.

(In the tradition of authors dodging hard problems, I leave the problem of what counts as an "individual" as an exercise for the reader.)

I'm gathering ideas for a short story using a more-acceptable approach to deciding who has how much of what rights: you increase your quota of various civic rights only by giving up pleasures, lifespan, or some other thing with high personal value. (I don't consider it a satisfactory solution, as the most-altruistic people are usually fanatics with terrible plans for society based on their psychotic religious beliefs, like Puritans or communists. But perhaps we can balance our psychotics against each other, or devise an acceptable measure of the degree to which a person can perceive noumena, by which we weigh their votes.)

The story is set in a future in which most "humans" are AIs, and most humans are not considered human, because the definition of "human" was set aspirationally, with standards like "able to reason logically" and "altruistic" that most humans don't meet; and also because it requires a pre-commitment to die on some specific and not-too-distant date (a la Asimov's "Bicentennial Man", a short story that's very moving, but repulsive in its suggestion that death is what makes us human). Biologicals have strict limits on reproduction, and biologicals of human-level intelligence are by default maintained forever at the state's expense in a hedonistic and ageless life, with physical comforts, but not enough extra-biological computational or physical power to contribute anything to society; while only those altruistic enough to regard their legacy as more-important than their conscious continuity pledge to be killed, and thus acquire "humanity", citizenship, and the power to change society. Most of these altruists are AIs, who lack strong self-preservation instincts.

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