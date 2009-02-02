I adore Max Richter's haunting album Blue Notebooks, especially this track. One reviewer says:

Most striking of all is "Shadow Journal." … The piece sounds so much like thinking, like turning inward, that the cawing birds at the end of the track bring a jarring end to its reverie.

It often seems that certain music puts me into a more "thoughtful" frame of mind. But I worry; does it actually make me more thoughtful, or does it just give me the impression that I've been thoughtful? Does music spur me to deep thoughts, or just make me feel that whatever thoughts I have are deep? And if it helps, does it do any more than just make me feel relaxed or motivated?