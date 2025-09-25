Overcoming Bias

Jack
10h

Is it reasonable to apply historical lessons about the rise and fall of civilizations to the present case of a single integrated civilization?

Historically those rapid rises and falls were enabled by inter-civ competition: The Romans stole market share from others, held onto it for a while, and in turn it was stolen from them. C'est la vie.

That all changes when there's a monopoly. Maybe that monopoly rots from within over time, or maybe it doesn't, but I don't see how lessons learned from prior civs would necessarily pertain. Unless that is we have a civ of AIs or aliens or Mars-based humans coming to eat our lunch.

Phil Getts
10hEdited

"But if we see our world today as a single integrated civ, then the civ rise and fall trend suggests that we will suffer a much larger decline soon."

In the 1990s, a great deal was discovered in a short time about the dynamics of complex systems. One robust result was that systems which continually self-organize to have greater complexity, usually? always? do so at least partly via changes which can be seen at some level of abstraction as a series of discrete events which have a power-law distribution of effect sizes, such that the average effect size approaches infinity as the system's size approaches infinity. E.g., if you look at gene fixations at the higher level of evolutionary cascades in an ecosystem, they're almost certainly a series of punctuated equilibria with that size distribution. If you look at language changes due to migrations, conquests, and anatomical evolution, those are huge, infrequent events, which might also have a power-law distribution approaching infinite average size.

The average effect size is infinite because as the system grows, it becomes more interconnected and complex, and the average effect size encompasses a greater fraction of the system. In civilizations, I think this would manifest as the odds of a collapse which takes down N% of the connections in the system increasing as the civilization grows larger and more-complex. So, once a civilization is above the size at which it can be taken down by random noise, it should become more-likely to have a total collapse as it grows more-complex. I think. (One catch is that "is large enough not to be taken down by random noise" is not really a Boolean proposition, but has a probability, which may scale at a rate which makes my claim invalid.)

An important consequence of the average effect size approaching infinity is that any such system is doomed to eventual collapse, because the probability that an effect which changes the entire system at once will be a total collapse of the system, probably approaches 1 as the system's size increases. (This "doom" would not necessarily come in the form of a total collapse, but might come as an endless series of partial collapses, each of which eases the growing pressure towards total collapse. Think of forest fires in California, which have the same distribution: if you had no forest fires for hundreds of years, there would be so much accumulated dead wood that the entire west coast might be one fully-connected woodpile, and burn down in one great conflagration.)

That doesn't mean collapse is inevitable for /us/, because we're smart, and can do the math, and might be able to figure out how to manage event size, randomness, and selection so as to provide continued growth without an infinite average effect size.

But selection seems to me to be the potential Achilles' heel. We can definitely prevent this inevitable collapse by doing selection ourselves, intelligently and deliberately. BUT, doing so puts us in a hermeneutic circle. We would be doing the selection according to our current values. That immediately cuts off the vast majority of possible future society, including most possible future societies which have values significantly different from our own. Probably this would cut off every possible future significantly /better/ than our own.

(The same problem applies to genetic evolution.)

