Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Houston Wood's avatar
Houston Wood
8h

I'm curious what big changes blocked indefinitely Hanson is referring to, re: "They’ve typically just blocked change indefinitely." Pausing and slowing big changes seems rational to me, more rational than the accelerate and break things strategy Hanson is warning against. But maybe that's because I don't know what examples of "blocked indefinitely" he is referring to.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture