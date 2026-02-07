Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt B's avatar
Matt B
2d

I understand that Robin's views on libertarianism have evolved but I'm not connecting how this article (which feels correct to me) directly maps to a myth of authoritarian vs libertarian. I suppose its declaring that a "libertarian" once in power will use their authority in non-libertarian ways. While likely true, I'm not sure that means that there is a myth that the world views are different. I think its reasonable to say there is a world view that coercive authority needs to be used to prevent the spread of wrong think or people interacting in ways one doesn't like. And there is a world view that of free flow of ideas and humans free to interact as they see fit.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
dmm's avatar
dmm
2d

In other words, power corrupts. 🤣

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture