Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
4h

A thought: Can you identify instances of cultural drift in *other* cultures, which you could point out to an audience more willing to see it in another culture? Then explain that we suffer from the same kind of drift.

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3 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
1hEdited

I don't follow in what sense at all you are standing outside anything. Judging cultural drift -- even assuming your empirical claims -- to be not only undesirable but more undesirable than alternatives relies on a bunch of strong value assumptions.

Someone else might see those empirical claims shrug and say: ok sounds great to me. Others (as I lean towards) might even think that selective pressure tends to lead us towards worse moral behavior and that cultural drift is desirable **regardless of it's impact on survival**.

You are just adopting a particular moral viewpoint and feeling frustrated others don't see how obviously correct it is. That seems pretty similar to me.

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And yes, you can say: ceterus parabus many people think extinction is bad or agree with you about X. But everyone can do that, the hard part is weighing things since it's essentially never true (and certainly not here) that the ceterus are parabus.

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