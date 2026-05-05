Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
4h

s/reduce/reduced. Our firm is making an emergency plan to keep the business going assuming all Internet-connected PCs may be down for months. We are putting some machines aside offline.

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Jacob Fertleman's avatar
Jacob Fertleman
4h

Would you be willing to make a bet on this?

If so?

What terms would you agree to

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