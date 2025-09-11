People pursue goals. And depending on context, such goals may promote the adaptiveness of those people and their cultures to a larger or smaller degree. Each human goal is the result of cultural evolution, and thus at some point implicitly represented a bet by a culture that this goal could help that culture to be more adaptive. But even if a goal was once adaptive, it might, for a while, live on past the point at which it is actually adaptive for that culture.

Besides helping them to accumulate land, capital, population, attention, and prestige, the main way that your actions can help your descendants is by helping them to accumulate innovations. And each innovation has some scope, outside of which it is much less helpful.

For example, if you find an abstraction mainly improves only functional programming, that will help your descendants who use functional programming, but not so much others. If your innovation improves only rotary engines, but not other engines, it will no longer be helpful after the use of rotary engines ends.

The more general is your innovation, and the larger its scope, the more helpful it will be. The more that descendants should celebrate your innovation, and the prouder you should be of it. So try to innovate with larger scopes, that will last longer and be more widely useful.

An innovation that is tied to a specific goal, and helps to achieve it, but not so much to achieve other goals, is limited in scope. The value of that innovation will go away when that goal goes away. Yes, to the extent that you strongly hold that goal as your goal, you may be more strongly motivated to find innovations to promote it, relative to innovations that promote adaption more generally. But know that you are choosing a more limited scope.

Cultural evolution endowed you with habits and goals in order to try to make your culture and its elements more adaptive. And none of your goals can be promoted very far into the future unless there are creatures in that future who hold them, and can thus promote them there. And that won’t happen unless those creature are sufficiently adaptive. So to pursue any goal into the future, you need to be adaptive enough, relative to its competition.

But in addition realize that innovations tied to goals other than adaptiveness have, as a result, a more narrow scope. All else equal, they will influence the future less, and be celebrated less by it. And they will less help your descendants pursue all the goals that you share with them.