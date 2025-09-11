Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Tyler's avatar
Tim Tyler
4h

Why think that: "each human goal is the result of cultural evolution"? Human goals include having sex, staying warm, avoiding pain and avoiding hunger. Those predate cultural evolution are are pretty clearly linked to DNA genes instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
Dominic Ignatius's avatar
Dominic Ignatius
6h

> People pursue goals

I'm skeptical 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture